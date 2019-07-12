The City of Beaverton was awarded grant funds to help upgrade its farmer’s market and industrial park.
Two grants were handed out; $100,000 to build a pavilion at the farmer’s market and $100,000 for upgrades to infrastructure at the industrial park.
“These rural development grants will help Beaverton build the infrastructure it needs to grow,” said Congressman John Moolenaar. “Congratulations to the leadership of Beaverton on successfully applying for this funding and securing it for their community.”
The awards were announced Friday afternoon.
