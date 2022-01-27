Thousands of dollars have been awarded to three mid-Michigan communities to help first responders.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it is investing $1 billion to build and improve critical community facilities in 48 states, Puerto Rico and Guam. The funds will increase access to health care, education and public safety while supporting community development, the USDA said.
“The Biden-Harris Administration has made investing in infrastructure improvements a top priority,” USDA Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh said. “These loans and grants will help rural communities invest in facilities and services that are vital to all communities, such as health care facilities, schools, libraries, and first responder vehicles and equipment. When we invest in essential services in rural America, we build opportunity and prosperity for the people who call rural communities home.”
Michigan has four recipients of the funding. The city of Owosso will use $117,000 to buy an ambulance and two police vehicles. Imlay City will use its $27,900 grant to buy a new police vehicle.
The Mid Michigan Community Fire Board in Gratiot County will use $31,000 to buy nine self-contained breathing apparatus units. The air packs will replace units that are 25-years-old and are below fire safety standards.
The city of River Rouge in Wayne County will buy a new law enforcement vehicle with a $33,100 grant.
“Our first responders risk their lives every day,” USDA Rural Development State Director for Michigan Brandon Fewins said. “These grants will help ensure not just the safety of our first responders, but all who pass through our communities. They are an example of the many ways we can help improve the quality of life for Michigan residents.”
