The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $462 million to modernize critical drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in rural towns and cities.
The Trump Administration announced the investment on Monday, August 3.
“Upgrading the infrastructure that delivers safe drinking water and modern wastewater management facilities will improve public health and drive economic development in our small towns and cities,” said Rural Development Deputy Under Secretary Bette Brand. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to be a strong partner with rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
USDA said it is funding 161 projects through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. These investments will benefit 467,000 residents.
“This represents a significant overhaul of Michigan’s water and sewer infrastructure,” said USDA Rural Development State Director for Michigan Jason Allen. “The benefits of this investment go beyond the local communities and into our entire state’s groundwater and environment.”
The following areas will receive funding from the USDA:
- The Village of Honor, in Benzie County, will use a $942,000 loan to construct new headworks facilities and a new submerged aeration system with distribution piping and blowers. The sewer system serves 425 residents.
- Coloma Charter Township, in Berrien County, will use a $2.5 million loan to make improvements to its sewer collection system. This includes lining manholes, full pipelining, and spot lining repair along with the replacement of six lift stations and the installation of a flow meter at a mobile home park. The sewer system serves 3,584 residents.
- The City of Beaverton, in Gladwin County, will use a $999,000 loan and a $726,000 grant to make water and sewer system improvements. The water distribution main is aging and undersized. Approximately one-half mile of water main, valves, fire hydrants, and service leads will be replaced on Saginaw St. The sewer system is comprised of nine miles of sanitary sewer collection, four pump stations, and a wastewater treatment plant. The sewer collection main has outlived its useful life and there are increased E. coli levels in Ross Lake. Approximately one-half mile of sanitary sewer main and manholes will be replaced. The project will be done in conjunction with a road paving project. The water and sewer systems serve 135 residents.
- Beaverton will also receive a $41,000 loan and $125,000 grant for upgrades to three pump stations and new sewer force main. That system serves a total of 1,071 residents.
- The Village of Cass City, in Tuscola County, will use a $1,237,000 loan to replace approximately two miles of water main, which will be done in conjunction with a sanitary sewer replacement at four intersections and also a street paving project. The water system serves 319 residents.
- Bessemer Township, in Gogebic County, will use a $2,798,000 loan and $4,562,000 grant to update its 1920s mining-era water and sewer system, which suffers from excessive water inflow and infiltration. The project will replace more than two miles of water and sewer mains and provide pump station upgrades. This project serves 277 residents.
- The City of Houghton, in Houghton County, will use an $87,000 loan and $138,000 grant to continue to replace sewer main at prioritized locations in the city, which will alleviate infiltration and inflow of groundwater. The sewer system serves 7,708 residents.
- Hampton Charter Township, in Bay County, will use a $2,768,000 loan and $2,225,000 grant to rehabilitate 15 lift stations and approximately five miles of cure-in place sewer main and install emergency generators. This project will reduce the amount of inflow and infiltration thus reducing the amount of clean water being treated by the contracted wastewater treatment plant. The sewer system serves 5,431 residents.
- Nottawa Township, in Isabella County, will use a $4,969,000 loan to construct a sewer collection system in the unincorporated area of Coldwater Lake. The residents around this lake have private septic systems that do not meet health department requirements. The sewage will be pumped to Mount Pleasant for treatment. The sewer collection system will serve 864 residents.
- The Charter Township of Oshtemo, in Kalamazoo County, will use an $864,000 loan to continue the expansion of the sewer collection system. The project will add 4.5 miles of sewer collection main, one lift station, and road restoration. The expanded sewer collection system will serve 4,040 residents.
Interested parties should contact their USDA Rural Development state office to learn more about investment resources. To find the office in your area, click here.
