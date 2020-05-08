Golf carts are now allowed to be used in Michigan again, according to information given to the Small Business Association of Michigan from the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
This is the latest change after Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order allowing for a wider range of outdoor activities.
According to the message from the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, clubhouses and dining halls in golf establishments are still to remain closed.
TV5 has reached out to the governor’s office for comment on the new measure and will update as we receive more information.
