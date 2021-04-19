The United States Postal Service is hiring multiple mail carriers around mid-Michigan.
The USPS has both rural and city carrier positions open with hourly rates starting about $18, depending on the position.
Most positions require employees to work weekends and holidays. It will also require applicants to take an exam before employment.
To find a job in your area, check out the USPS job posting site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.