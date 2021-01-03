The United States Postal Service is facing slowdowns. They are leaving people package-less for longer than expected.
"It's really frustrating because there's nothing you can do," Gina Moore said.
Keith Combs, president of the American Postal Workers Union said the problems are due to the unprecedented demand brought on by the pandemic. It is also coming from the top, specifically because of changes made by the new Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy.
"What he has put in place has caused delay,” Combs said. We saw these same delays when we were concerned about the election and the mail-in ballots, and it's just continuing on."
Gina Moore faced multiple delays leaving some of her wedding guests without an invite and her dog without medication.
“We sent out wedding invitations, some people didn't receive invites, or when they went to rsvp, we never got it," Moore said. "They sent it on Nov. 30, I didn't get it for three and a half weeks."
Moore’s cousin was without her Christmas gift.
"I ordered it well before Christmas and I still haven't received it yet," Moore said.
Combs said USPS employees are working around the clock.
"Thanksgiving until Christmas eve, pretty much people were working every day, seven days a week, and in most cases, at least 12 hours a day," Combs said. "I think at this point, a change needs to be made for the post office to get back to the historic post office that we're used to."
Combs said those changes to the USPS need to be made by the Board of Governors. Until then, he said packages should still come, it just may take longer than expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.