The U.S. Postal Service has suspended service to Michigan and other parts of the Midwest due to dangerously cold conditions.
USPS announced that they have temporarily suspended delivery, collections and pick up services throughout the State of Michigan on Wed. and Thurs., Jan. 30-31, to ensure the safety and well-being of its employees.
Specific information about the areas affected is posted to the USPS Service Alerts page.
It affects mail delivery in all Michigan zip codes as well as portions of Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Currently many retail operations will remain open. Some will be operating under a reduced hour's schedule.
All retail will be closing at 5:00 p.m.
“The safety and well-being of our employees is of paramount concern to the Postal Service,” said District Manager Krista Finazzo, Greater Michigan District. “We apologize for any inconvenience this weather related service disruption has caused.”
Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snow plows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers. Delivery service may be delayed or curtailed whenever streets or walkways present hazardous conditions for letter carriers or when snow is plowed against mailboxes.
“Snow and ice make delivery dangerous and slow,” said added Finazzo. “We are asking our customers to maintain a clear path to the mail box including steps, porches, walkways and street approach. This helps our letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service not only now but throughout the winter season.
Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) to obtain information, including available, alternate Post Office retail locations, or check the Postal Service website: www.usps.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.