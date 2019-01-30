USPS Delivery

Close-up of the side of a United States Postal Service (USPS) delivery truck delivering mail and packages in San Ramon, California, October 18, 2017.

 (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

The U.S. Postal Service has suspended service to Michigan and other parts of the Midwest due to dangerously cold conditions.

USPS made the announcement late Tuesday, Jan. 29. 

At this point, the suspension is in effect only on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

It affects mail delivery in all Michigan zip codes as well as portions of Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

