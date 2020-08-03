A 28-year-old Utah woman has been arrested for a crash that resulted in the death of a Michigan State Police trooper.
Trooper Caleb Starr died Friday, July 31 from injuries sustained in a crash on July 10.
The crash happened on Grand River Avenue in Ionia County when police say the woman crossed the center line, hitting Starr's vehicle.
Starr was flown to a Grand Rapids hospital where he was treated until his death.
On Monday, Aug. 3, police arrested the woman accused of crashing into Starr.
She has since been identified as Thomasina Shani Jones.
Jones was arraigned on Aug. 3 for second-degree murder, operating with a high blood alcohol concentration causing death with a prior conviction, operating while license suspended/revoked/denied causing death, and operating while intoxicated.
She is being held at the Ionia County Jail without bond.
