The dangerously cold temperatures plaguing parts of the country are putting a major strain on Michigan utility companies.
Consumers Energy directed several companies, including Nexteer in Saginaw, to cut back on its energy use.
“We have arrangements in place with companies like Nexteer where they pay a certain rate and in exchange when there are situations like this, we ask them to reduce their electricity usage. It’s really a special situation. It usually takes an extreme weather event like we’re seeing here,” said Brian Wheeler, spokesperson for Consumers Energy.
Consumers Energy is part of a bigger Midwest collaborative called MISO. Its goal is to make sure everyone in the region has enough energy.
Wheeler said getting a big power user like Nexteer to play its part goes a long way.
“They probably use, or any company like this, use as much electricity as maybe hundreds or even thousands of homes. So getting a large business to agree to use less electricity at a peak time, especially a time like this, really has a big benefit for everybody,” Wheeler said.
Nexteer confirmed it reduced electricity consumption on Wednesday.
In a statement, the company said all office and test areas, and a majority of manufacturing operations were shut down. Lights and heat remained on, but reduced in some idled areas.
The electricity usage was allowed to return to normal levels just before noon.
Nexteer said it will continue to work closely with Consumers Energy to support any ongoing energy reduction efforts due to the extreme cold weather.
That cold weather is still entrenched in the area.
Wheeler said he would not be surprised if it happens again on Thursday.
“They don’t tell us in advance but I think we’re preparing for the possibility that this will happen again tomorrow morning. It’ll happen on Thursday morning,” Wheeler said.
Consumers Energy is also asking all customers to voluntarily reduce their gas usage due to an explosion and fire at a company station in metro Detroit.
