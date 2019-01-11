DTE Energy says it will replace 7,500 high-tech electricity meters to ensure they're not transmitting information against the wishes of customers.
The so-called smart meters have been installed across DTE's service territory in southeastern Michigan.
That includes Tuscola, Huron and Sanilac counties.
Smart meters allow the utilty to monitor electric use remotely but, some customers are paying an "opt-out" fee to have a meter reader come to their home.
Spokesman Pete Ternes says DTE found 12 percent of meters on the opt-out list were still transmitting data.
The utility told state regulators it will replace all 7,500 meters this year.
