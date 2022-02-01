Mid-Michigan is in the cross hairs as residents across the region are getting ready for snow, ice, and freezing temperatures.
Consumers Energy said crews are preparing for the potential of thousands of power outages.
"We have our trucks stocked, crews ready to go," said Josh Paciorek, Consumers Energy representative.
Consumer's Energy is prepared for power outages. Paciorek said Tuesday night is when they could happen.
"In the forecast we see some heavier, wet snow. That's the kind of snow that can cause potential power outages," Paciorek said.
It is also the kind of snow that Dr. Steven McLean, the emergency medical director at Ascension St. Mary's, said can pose a risk to shovelers.
"When it's a really heavy snow, like we might be expecting this time, you think you're capable of doing more than you are and that extra weight of the heavy snow tends to add up," McLean said.
The extra weight can put a strain on your heart.
"If you've got some preexisting heart disease, the cold puts some additional stress on your heart that you don't even realize until you're out there exerting yourself," McLean said.
Dr. Mclean said it is smart to stay home.
"Be prepared when you're going out. So maybe take an extra coat or blanket in the car, have non-perishable food or water available at all times in the car," McLean said.
An emergency preparedness kit is something important to keep in the car, but according to Paciorek, also in your home.
"Which includes maybe a couple of days’ worth of food, along with a can opener, maybe some water, pet food, any medication you might need, as well as having a battery powered radio," Paciorek said.
He said make sure your phone is fully charged before going to sleep tonight, in case an outage occurs.
