Utility crews working to restore power to Mid-Michigan customers

Mid-Michigan residents woke up to find ice-covered roads.
“We had a mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow,” said Kimberly Zimmer with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).
Though the ice storm is behind us, there’s still work to be done for MDOT.
MDOT said crews have been providing 24-hour coverage to clear the roads and apply salt, but it said don’t be too eager to return to the roads just yet.
“When the sun is out it helps melt things but in the morning, it does re-freeze, you have to give the salt time to work,” Zimmer said.
In the meantime, thousands of people experienced power outages throughout the storm into Sunday.
The hardest-hit area is in the thumb and DTE Energy is working to fix the issues.
“Be patient with us, these weather conditions have made it a little challenging getting the resources out to the right locations, but we are working diligently,” said Sandeev Sarna, regional director of operations with DTE Energy.
Though there is no weather activity now, DTE said most of the damage was caused by the ice so it’s important to take precautions.
“I would advise that if you do see a downed line, stay away, stay as far away from it as you can,” Sarna said. “Report it, not only to DTE but to your police and fire.”
MDOT said they’ll continue to clear all major and minor roadways.
“We go through and start cleaning up the remainder of the lanes and then we’ll hit the shoulders, medians, crossovers, and the ramps,” Zimmer said.
DTE Energy said it expects to have 90% or more of their customers' power restored by the end of the day.
