Michigan State Police investigators are working in the area I-675 and I-75 in Saginaw County after a body was discovered.
Detectives are investigating after utility workers found a body in the area, according to MSP twitter page.
No additional information is available at this time.
TV5 will bring you more information as it becomes available.
