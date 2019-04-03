Plans are unofficial, but the national chain HomeGoods may be coming to Saginaw Township.
Steve King, director of community development for Saginaw Township said plans are to bring the store to the Tittabawasse road storefront previously occupied by Babies R Us.
HomeGoods officials are saying that they are not prepared to announce the new store opening just yet.
“When opening new stores, we tend to announce our plans when we believe the time is right to do so competitively,” said Joanna Howarth, public relations manager for HomeGoods in an emailed statement.
“Generally speaking, it is our practice not to announce store openings until close to an intended opening date,” she added.
King said the township is excited about the possibility of filling the space, and although the company isn’t ready to announce plans, it has submitted a building permit application to the township.
The renovation process on the 25,000 square foot building could take several months, and King said there is no timeline for completion.
The Babies R Us store at 3321 Tittabawassee Road was one of dozens of Michigan stores closed in 2018 when the CEO of Toys R Us filed bankruptcy.
HomeGoods offers brand name and designer home fashions and has over 500 stores throughout the U.S.
