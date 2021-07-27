A new grocery store offering residents healthier options is coming to Flint’s north side.
The project is expected to revitalize a long-vacant building and help address health issues in the documented “food desert” on the city’s north side.
The North Flint Food Market is expected to generate a total capital investment of $7 million while creating 27 permanent, full-time equivalent jobs.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was joined by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce the project.
“The new full-service grocery store in North Flint will help residents with the access to healthy, fresh food they deserve, and offer a community space that will create jobs,” Whitmer said. “This community partnership and investment are delivering on this longstanding need in the community and helping to build the path for economic growth and recovery in Flint. The store will feed families, create jobs, and help us continue our economic jumpstart.”
The North Flint Reinvestment Corporation project will redevelop a vacant building, located at the corner of Pierson and Clio Roads, into the new co-op urban grocery store.
Residents and supporters can invest in the store thanks to the co-operative ownership model. The project has more than 836 member-owners already signed on.
Organizations including the Ruth Mott Foundation, Community Foundation of Greater Flint, CS Mott Foundation, and Healthy Food Financing Initiative have contributed to the project’s development.
The Michigan Strategic Fund approved $1.25 million to support the project. The city of Flint is pitching in $200,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds as well.
“Having affordable and healthy grocery options throughout the community with a focus on the north side, one of the most underserved areas, is needed,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “The North Flint Food Market in the Pierson Road Corridor will be a welcomed lighthouse of hope for healthier food resources for Flint families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.