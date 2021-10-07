An early morning fire destroyed a vacant elementary school in the city of Flint.
The Flint Fire Department received a call about the fire at Washington Elementary School, located at 1400 N. Vernon Ave., about 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 7.
The building is considered a total loss and demolition work is underway, the Flint Fire Department said. No injuries were reported.
Investigators are working to determine where or how the fire started. The incident is considered suspicious, and the investigation will be turned over to Michigan State Police.
