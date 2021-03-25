A mid-Michigan mother is wondering how much of her life can go back to normal with her young son not able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Kristy Phillips is looking forward to getting her COVID-19 vaccine.
“I'm very excited for things to get back to normal,” Phillips said.
Especially for the safety of her 15-month-old son.
"Going on play dates, taking swim lessons you know, and just normal stuff," Phillips said.
As soon as she is eligible for the vaccine, Phillips said she will be rolling up her sleeves.
Phillips wonders how much can go back to normal for her family and her son when young children are not being vaccinated.
“I think we're still going to be a little bit more cautious, maybe not as much because we know we're protected," Phillips said.
Nicholas Haddad is an Infectious Disease Specialist with Central Michigan University College of Medicine.
Haddad believes that Phillips is right to keep her guard up, even when she is fully vaccinated.
"Vaccinated people are safer. We need to understand there is no zero risk at this point, the virus is still around us, but there is a risk different risk levels, Haddad said.
Haddad said once parents or even grandparents are vaccinated, play dates, going to restaurants, and vacations could be a little more normal.
And fully immunized people can engage more with their families.
"If they are fully vaccinated, meaning two weeks after the last dose of the two dose vaccines or the last week,” Haddad said. “Two weeks after the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, they would be safe, and it is ok to remove the masks in indoor and it is ok to hug their grandchildren."
The vaccine is not yet authorized for children under 16, it's going to be a while until Phillip's son can get any protection. She is breathing a sigh of relief that the worry, might not be so bad once they get the shot.
"We're thankful for those that you know I have taken this seriously this whole time for kids like you know my son, an horrible kids and just people in general in the population that you know have underlying conditions,” Phillips said.
