Genesee County is working with Flint Bishop to bring a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic to the airport.
It will be a drive-through clinic in the airport’s economy lot. The clinic will be staffed by the Genesee County Health Department.
The airport and county health department have not finalized the hours of operation or when the clinic will start giving COVID-19 vaccination shots.
