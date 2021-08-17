COVID-19 vaccination efforts are continuing in Genesee County, but now the county has been given the green light to administer third doses to those who are immunocompromised.
Residents with weakened immune systems are feeling relief after being able to get a third dose of the COVID -19 vaccine.
"It’s just one little bit more of insurance against the virus,” one resident said. "I do have underlying conditions that I’ve been told that it’s best if I receive a third."
The Food and Drug Administration said immunocompromised people can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to better protect them as the Delta variant continues to surge.
"Think about it as someone that’s immunocompromised, their body doesn’t have the ability to really develop the immunity that you and I may have in our bodies,” said Joanne Herman, COVID nurse coordinator with the Genesee County Health Department.
Herman said anyone with underlying conditions is welcome to get a third shot if it's been 28 days after their first full inoculation, and they don't need a doctor’s note.
"So, this is giving them a third dose to really bring them up to the same level of a person that has immunity from the original two-part vaccine,” Herman said.
Herman said they are traveling around the county to make sure everyone has a chance to get their first, second or even third dose of the vaccine. Tuesday, they were at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Flint where people were applauding the effort.
