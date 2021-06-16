Residents can get a free seat at the Great Lakes Loons game next Friday if they get vaccinated at an upcoming clinic.
MidMichigan Health is partnering with the Midland County Health Department and the Great Lakes Loons to put on a vaccine clinic on June 25.
The clinic will be on the south side of the Dow Diamond underneath the ballpark’s scoreboard from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Those receiving a vaccine will get a $20 voucher good for two lawn tickets to Loons game against the Lake County Captains on Friday, June 25.
The voucher can be upgraded to box seats for a future game.
“We are all pleased to see the COVID-19 numbers continue to decrease, but in order to reach herd immunity and end this pandemic, we need even more people vaccinated,” said Lydia Watson, senior vice president and chief medical officer for MidMichigan Health. “By collaborating with the health department and the Loons, we can make the vaccine available to even more residents who may have not yet had the opportunity to receive it and offer a baseball incentive as a thank you.”
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at the clinic. No appointments are necessary.
