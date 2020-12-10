It is unclear if the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children.
Nicholas Haddad, an infectious disease physician for Central Michigan University, said there isn't enough data to determine the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine in children under 16.
"Currently there are many studies that are ongoing that are including kids, but we do not have the results yet," Haddad said.
Haddad said clinical trials that include that age group are underway. Results are expected in March or April.
Since children under 16 are not a top priority to get the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Haddad said the timing will work out.
"The general population are not slated to get the vaccine before mid-next year or the end of next year,” Haddad said. “And also remember that we need to have vaccines to give out. So, the production process is currently ongoing to be able to supply the vaccines needed for everybody else."
Based on his knowledge on the leading COVID-19 vaccines, Haddad is encouraging parents of children 16 and under to allow them to take the vaccine when it becomes available.
"I would feel relatively comfortable,” Haddad said. “To say fully fully confident, fully comfortable would be an overstatement because we do not have all the information we need, but from what we have so far I would say so far so good."
