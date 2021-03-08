Local health departments are feeling the pressure as Michigan widens eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Many health departments are still vaccinating residents in earlier-eligible groups as adults ages 50 and up begin registering for the vaccine as well.
The changes are sparking criticism of the process with some vulnerable populations still waiting for their turn.
"If he catches it, it could be very dangerous for him,” said Julie Radick, Tuscola County resident. “He might not survive it."
Radick is a caregiver for her disabled son. She has her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But she still doesn't know when her high-risk son will be able to get his.
"I was glad I was able to get my shot because I know I can't bring anything to him," she said. "My son has cerebral palsy, he's a type one diabetic, and he has a history of seizures. He needs to be protected."
Monday, the state opened vaccine eligibility to include Michiganders older than 50 with pre-existing medical conditions or disabilities, and caregiver family members and guardians who care for children with special health care needs. On March 22, eligibility expands even further to include anyone 50 and older.
"When are the disabled and handicapped going to be eligible? Because I think they should be before the healthy people, no matter what age," Radick said.
Her son lies in phase 1C, which allows for the vaccination of anyone at high risk. The state is still in 1B.
"I'm nervous for him. And I will keep fighting to get him the shot next," Radick said.
