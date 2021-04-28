Mid-Michigan health departments say vaccine hesitancy continues to be a concern as the state works toward its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of residents to reach herd immunity.
As the COVID-19 spike slowly descends, some Michigan counties are noticing another descending trend too: fewer people wanting to get vaccinated.
The supplies are high, but the demand is low.
Joel Strasz, Health Officer of Bay County, said vaccine hesitancy is rearing its ugly head.
“There’s a sizeable amount of the adult population that’s kind of sitting on the fence, not quite sure whether they want they want the vaccine,” Strasz said.
Bay County is at 38.8 percent, Saginaw is at 36.6, Genesee is at 32.1, and one of the lowest in mid-Michigan is Lapeer at 27.1.
Since demand is starting to drop off, health departments are looking for ways to turn the trend. In west Michigan, the Calhoun County Health Department put out a survey.
The results show 73 percent of people say they want the shot as soon as possible. 60 percent want a convenient location for it, 55 percent say they need a clinic with later hours and more than 13 percent say they need transportation.
“Is it hesitancy? Is it difficult because clinics are at times, they are not available?” said Calhoun County Health Officer Eric Pessell.
Flexibility could be the key to keep vaccinations rates rolling. Saginaw county is already working on it.
"The health department is routinely moved around to different locations across our community to provide accessible vaccination clinics,” said Saginaw County Health Officer Christina Harrington.
Bay county is following suit.
“We’re going to be adding more evening walk-in clinics here at the Bay County Health Department,” Strasz said.
