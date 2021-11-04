Ebonie Gipson is a Flint resident and business owner who loved to create content for her brand.

“My main passion is helping other small businesses find their purpose and build better business through branding, marketing and strategic planning,” Gipson said.

Pursuing those passions came to a pause back in August when she found out she had COVID-19.

“I started getting symptoms like a cold and then a few days later it was like OK, kind of have a loss of smell, kind of have a loss of taste, but I wasn’t 100 percent sure,” Gipson said.

Those symptoms soon escalated. She experienced shortness of breath and had difficulty breathing. Gipson said she wasn’t vaccinated when she caught the virus. She was hesitant and she had her reasons why.

“When you have those layers of trauma especially for Flint you’re dealing with multiple layers of distrust you’re dealing with multiple layers of trauma,” Gipson said. “So the pandemic is another layer of trauma for a Flint resident. So when you already have layers of distrust this is another thing you have to take through a process, do I feel comfortable?”

She felt the government already failed her and other Flint residents when it came to the water crisis. In 2014, there was a change in the city’s water source. Residents were told the water was safe to drink but it was later found the water was contaminated with lead, forcing those who live in the city to depend on bottled water to survive.

“You start thinking about you couldn’t trust your government from the water crisis," Gipson said. "You can’t trust things historically you take all of that into consideration when you’re making a decision.”

One of those historical events was the Tuskegee Syphilis experiment, conducted from 1932 to 1972 in Macon County, Alabama.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Public Health Service worked with the Tuskegee Institute on a study to record the natural history of Syphilis. It involved 600 Black men, more than 300 with Syphilis and more than 200 without it who were told they were being treated for bad blood.

Instead, they were monitored by health care workers and given placebos, even when penicillin was named as the treatment for Syphilis in 1943 and was widely available. Those in the study were not given the treatment to study the progression of the disease untreated.

“So people who would have been treated and it would have changed the course of their life and the life of their loved ones and their partners and spouses instead were not given that treatment and scientists just stood by and watched as their Syphilis progressed and they were denied treatment when a readily available, easy treatment existed,” said Dr. Debra Furr-Holden, the Associate Dean of Public Health at the Michigan State University Flint campus and co-Chair of the Flint Community Task Force on Public Safety.

The unethical experiment resulted in 128 patients dying from the disease or complications from it. 40 of their spouses became infected and 19 of their children acquired congenital Syphilis, haunting people like Ebonie Gipson and others in the Black community to this day. Although it may not be the only reason many are hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19, she says it certainly plays a role.

“This served for many people as another example of where the healthcare system failed them,” Furr-Holden said.

“When you look at vaccination rated in Genesee County here in our own backyard you’ll see that vaccination rates in the southern parts of our county, sort of the edges of the city center of Flint, have a higher vaccination rate,” said Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, a Flint native and the president of the Michigan State Medical Society.

Mukkamala has been on the frontlines of the pandemic, even going as far as setting up his own vaccination table at community events, educating those who are hesitant. He says in the city of Flint where the population is more than 50 percent Black only has around a 30 percent vaccination rate.

“For me personally what changed my mind from 'I’m not getting vaccinated at all' to ‘OK I may need to get vaccinated’ is going through the experience myself,” Gipson said. “And then experiencing it enough to know I could have possibly prevented it.”

At one point, Gipson didn’t think she’d survive the virus and still experiences symptoms today.

“I still have shortness of breath," Gipson said. "There’s still respiratory issues, so for the most part just getting back into like my energy levels are still kind of low so getting back into the swing of things even when you think you’re ready it's not until you start pushing your body that you realize your body is not the same as it was before COVID-19.”

But she’s glad to be on the other side of it, able to get back to her business and soon vaccinated despite some doubts.

“I am still hesitant but I know how I felt when I contracted COVID-19 and then I also understand the responsibility that we have to one another,” Gipson said.