The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has notified The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) that this week’s vaccine shipments continue to be delayed due to ongoing winter storm conditions in Kentucky and Tennessee.
“We ask that Michiganders confirm their appointments prior to traveling and to have patience as providers seek to reschedule any appointments,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Unfortunately, distribution of the vaccine in this circumstance is simply out of our control. Vaccine providers across the state are working hard to get 70% of Michiganders age 16 and older vaccinated with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible.”
The CDC provided an update on Feb. 17 about vaccine shipments being delayed by winter storms.
The Pfizer vaccines were not shipped out due to the weather on Feb. 15. Only a limited number of vaccine shipments are being processed this week.
The Moderna vaccines were not shipped on Feb. 15, 16 and 17 due to weather. McKesson is working with the CDC and their shipping partners to resume operations to ship the Moderna vaccine.
