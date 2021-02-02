Despite Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announcing Michigan is seventh in the nation for vaccine distribution, frustrations are growing for many waiting for their dose.
Right now, frontline healthcare workers, teachers, first responders and those over the age of 65, among others are eligible to be vaccinated.
But one qualifying Bay County couple can't get answers about getting theirs.
Mary Kate Stockford and her husband Dan are both 75-years-old, landing them in phase 1B of the vaccination process.
They signed up on Jan. 11 to receive their shots.
"We signed up on the first day we possibly could with the health department," she said.
What Stockford didn't anticipate, was a wild goose chase to get vaccinated.
After getting nowhere with the Bay County Health Department, Stockford registered for vaccinations at Meijer and McLaren, but still nothing.
In addition to their age, her husband's health is compromised.
In December, he underwent eight weeks of radiation for a recurrence of prostate cancer. But still, no shot.
"You can't find out where you might be on a list. Are you 50th? Are you 1,000th? No one wants to talk with you. No one," Stockford said.
She misses seeing her family, making the vaccine all the more important to her.
"We've really followed all the rules,” Stockford said. “We've missed our kids at holiday time, all of that. Which is the way it should be, but now I feel it should be our turn."
Not only has the struggle to get vaccinated been stressful, it's depleted her faith in the health department.
"It would be much easier for me if I understood what was happening,” she said. “It makes it seem like the county itself doesn't know what they're doing."
With no timeline and endless unanswered questions, the whole process has left her feeling so alone.
“There's just no one to talk with about it. No one takes ownership," Stockford said.
TV5 reached out to the Bay County Health Department about their vaccination process but have not heard back.
