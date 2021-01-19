Statewide, teachers are scrambling to get vaccinated after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer set a March 1 goal for schools across Michigan to offer some type of in-person learning.
Diane Aretz is a teacher herself, as well as a lead organizer for the Michigan Caucus of Rank-and-file Educators.
"The latest that we've heard is that there's a shortage,” Aretz said. “We don't know when we'll have enough vaccines."
She said educators like her, under 50, aren't expected to be able to even register for their first dose until the end of March at the earliest.
The idea of returning back to face-to-face learning without a vaccine, has her feeling terrified.
“It's absurd. We're so close. The vaccine is here, we're all so close to being able to get it. It seems insane to me to return at this point," Aretz said.
David Hecker, vice president of the American Federation of Teachers, said this widespread issue of vaccine availability falls on the federal government.
"The federal rollout of this has been very poorly done," Hecker said.
Aretz is on the same page. She said the lack of organization on the national level leaves states and counties on their own.
“That’s just not how public health concerns of this magnitude should be coordinated," she said.
Many districts in the mid-Michigan area are already back to face-to-face learning, and have been even before educators were permitted to register for vaccines.
