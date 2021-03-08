Two more groups are rolling up their sleeves as the vaccination roll out continues in Michigan. Anyone over 50 with medical conditions and disabilities, as well as caregivers of children with special health care needs can now get the shot.
Despite the progress, some counties aren't as far along in their vaccination rollout. Ongoing supply and demand issues continue to delay the process.
"This group is a fairly large undertaking," said Kayleigh Blaney, deputy health officer with Genesee County.
More people can now sign up to get vaccinated. The newly eligible include Michiganders age 50 and older with pre-existing medical conditions or disabilities, and caregiver family members and guardians who care for children with special health care needs. That expands even further on March 22, to include everyone 50 and older.
"In two weeks, that's going to be a very, very large undertaking," Blaney said.
She said meeting the demand with the supply they're getting is tough.
"Our biggest issue is the demand is so much higher than the supply right now," Blaney said.
An increase in eligibility only makes the task at hand more difficult.
The health department does not think it will be able to keep up with this increased demand.
"Based on what we've been receiving, and I don't think we're alone in this as a local health department, no," she said.
Blaney wants people to understand the difference between eligibility and availability.
"As more individuals are eligibility, we're just not going to be able to reach all of those people if you don't have enough vaccine to do it,” she said. “Manufacturers are sending it out as quickly as they're making it and that's still not fast enough."
Genesee County residents in the newly eligible priority groups can sign up on the health department's website now, but Blaney says right now, they're still working on those 65 and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.