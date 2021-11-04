Young kids across the country have started to get their COVID-19 shots within minutes of the CDC authorizations.
Pediatricians, pharmacists, and community centers are distributing doses. Here in mid-Michigan, doses will be available as early as Friday.
"Some cases here in Bay County that we're investigating of children with very serious complications from COVID that were not vaccinated," said Joel Strasz, the Bay County Health Officer.
Strasz said it's important for children age five to 11 to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Starting Friday, Pfizer shots will be offered to that age group in Bay County.
"The vaccines for children have been proven to be safe and effective. It's about 92 percent effective in kids five to 11. And it's a much smaller dose. We don't anticipate that there's going to be a great deal of side effects outside of the normal ones which are sore arm, maybe you know feeling a little bit tired or fatigued afterwards,” Strasz said.
The Genesee County Health Department will begin inoculations of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. Joanne Herman is the agency's covid-19 coordinator.
"It feels great. We have so many families that have been eagerly awaiting this day,” Herman said.
Herman wanted to give parents tips to get their kids ready for their shot.
"Talk to your child ahead of time and let them know what to expect. If they're asking if it's going to hurt, you can tell them it will feel like a small poke or somebody pinching them,” Herman said.
Herman tells us parents can use the superhero armed with a shield analogy.
"And that shield is to protect them and their body from the germs or the coronavirus,” Herman said.
Both Herman and Strasz said vaccinating five to 11-year-olds for COVID-19 is another important step to ending the pandemic.
"Get vaccinated, keep yourself healthy, to stop the spread of the virus around the community,” Strasz said.
