A sandwich shop in downtown Saginaw will reopen its doors after a suspect vandalized and stole cash from the restaurant.
Valerie’s Downtown plans to open on Friday with a fundraiser featuring live music starting at 5:30 p.m. to help cover the costs of repairs.
For those that can’t make it to the fundraiser, the restaurant set up a GoFundMe page.
On Monday night, a burglar broke a window into the restaurant with a piece of concrete. Surveillance footage then shows the hooded person smashing the cash register open.
A Saginaw staple was forced to close its doors after a burglar smashed a window and shattered the cash register.
