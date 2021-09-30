Valerie's break in

A sandwich shop in downtown Saginaw will reopen its doors after a suspect vandalized and stole cash from the restaurant.

Valerie’s Downtown plans to open on Friday with a fundraiser featuring live music starting at 5:30 p.m. to help cover the costs of repairs.

For those that can’t make it to the fundraiser, the restaurant set up a GoFundMe page.

On Monday night, a burglar broke a window into the restaurant with a piece of concrete. Surveillance footage then shows the hooded person smashing the cash register open.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.