Vandals have busted out windows at a local billiards hall several times over the last few months.
“Shocked,” said James Ham, owner of Old Time Billiards. “Someone called me and said your front door is blasted out and there's glass all over the place.”
Ham was left cleaning up the pieces at his Mount Morris business once again after someone shot out the front door of his business.
“Someone tagged it again with pellet guns, or sling shots, or something like that,” Ham said.
This isn't the first time this has happened, Ham said it's the fifth, starting back in July.
“The first time it happened we got hit 3 days in a row, one right after another,” he said.
He's called police, but no one's been caught.
All this trouble is adding up.
“The worst part is financial, each piece of glass is like 900-1,000 each to replace them,” he said. “This is the fifth time I’ve had to do it so it’s costing me a lot of money.”
And one of the big questions is why?
Ham thinks he knows the answer.
“Opportunity,” he said. “You got 60 foot of glass, you could close your eyes and throw something or shoot something at it and you’re going to hit it somewhere. It’s the ease of it, and it’s young people.”
James says his best guess is that the suspect or suspects are young and local.
And he's hoping they call it quits.
“Stop, because if you get caught it’s going to cost you a lot more than what it’s costing me in money,” he said. “If you’re underage it’s going to cost your parents too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.