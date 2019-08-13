Less than a week after bringing free water to Flint, Moses West said the ‘Green Machine’ he designed was vandalized.
"They drained fuel to added something to the coolant lines played with electronics,” West said. “That’s not typical vandal stuff."
West is a military veteran who travels across the country to areas in crisis bringing the machine he designed that makes fresh water out of thin air.
"They broke into the machine and they destroyed the generator,” West said. “It’s very technical, I knew what they were doing. This wasn’t random vandalism, not at all. They destroyed the battery, put metal in the fuel system.'
He put the Green Machine out for people along Saginaw Street on Thursday and was hoping to make a big impact. He says before the vandalism they were giving hundreds of people free water every day.
West said he can only speculate why someone would want to destroy something that is only trying to help the community.
"I’m making anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000 gallons a water a day and giving it away for free,” He said. “That’s a lot of money out of somebody’s pocket someplace.”
West says he hopes to have the green machine back open and working again soon with some anti-vandalism features added as well.
