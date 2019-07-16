A newly installed sculpture from the city of Midland’s Tee’d Up Downtown Sculpture Series was defaced by vandals and the city is looking for answers.
The sculpture, which was a teed-up golf ball made to look like an ice-cream sundae, was damaged Monday afternoon.
City officials are looking for information on the culprits and posted to a Facebook page that they will be checking cameras.
“We hope the guilty party smiled while they did this,” reads the post that also states, “There is no excuse for this behavior.”
City officials stated the vandalism may keep other sculpture projects from being done in the future.
Anyone with information about who may have vandalized the sculpture can contact the city attorney’s office at 989-837-3395.
