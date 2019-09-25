Vape shop owners are feeling the impact of the coming ban on flavored vaping products.
“We’re just in a panic right now,” said Richard Laframboise with Smokin Vapor.
Smokin Vapor is located in Saginaw and Bay City.
Laframboise is one of many people in the vaping business who feels their life has been turned upside down.
“We’ve been in business six and a half years, and to hear that this is now possibly being taken away from us, it’s very sickening,” Laframboise said.
After a handful of vaping related deaths and hospitalizations, the state announced a ban on flavored vaping products. Stores have 14-days to remove the product off their shelves.
The flavored vaping liquid is the backbone of most of these stores.
“We’ve already made the choice to close our Saginaw location,” Laframboise said.
In addition to that closure, Laframboise said he has a huge inventory of products that will soon be banned.
“Probably somewhere between three to four thousand bottles of liquid to get rid of in 14-days. Impossible,” Laframboise said.
He said people have been coming in stocking up on the products, but he still expects to lose a lot of money.
“Without this job, I don’t know if I can support my family plus stay with my meds I need for my diabetes,” Laframboise said.
He feels the ban is aiming for the wrong target.
“Black market THC cartridges is what is causing this uproar. There has never been a hospitalization or a death due to vaping, a compliant nicotine product,” Laframboise said.
At this point, Laframboise said he feels like his hands are tied.
“Where do we go from here? I just don’t know,” Laframboise said.
