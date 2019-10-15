A state judge has granted a preliminary injunction to vape shop owners opposing Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s flavored-vaping ban.
Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens said the state’s delay in implementing the ban undercut its position that emergency rules were needed.
The judge also cited evidence that if flavored vaping products are banned, adult users will return to traditional tobacco products.
Vape shop managers across the state said this is a huge step forward.
“We are thrilled,” said Dustin Pizzi, regional manager of A Clean Cigarette.
Stores in Michigan are celebrating the judge’s ruling.
“I think we’re all going to put our dancing shoes on and try to do some backflips,” Pizzi said. “It’s great news for the people that need the flavors and menthol to keep them off the burning tobacco.”
Pizzi said his store sued the state the day before the ban took effect on October 2.
The ban forced the store to clear its shelves of products that generated more than half its sales.
“Currently we are stocking the shelves back up with our menthols and flavors,” Pizzi said.
He said the temporary ban did hurt his business.
“It’s a great day, but we still have four stores scheduled to close today because of this ban and the money it costs us,” Pizzi said.
Pizzi said the block in the ban is temporary but at some point, they’ll be headed back to court to find a permanent resolution. In the meantime, he has a message for Governor Whitmer.
“I think she should do a little more research because she hurt a lot of adults that need the e-cigg,” Pizzi said.
Whitmer issued a statement saying the decision is wrong, it misleads the law and sets a dangerous precedent of a court second-guessing the judgment of expert public health officials dealing with a crisis. She said she plans to seek an immediate stay and go directly to the Supreme Court for a quick and final ruling.
