Wisconsin's Department of Health Services says 16 people have now been hospitalized with severe lung disease linked to vaping. One of those was 26-year-old Dylan Nelson of Burlington. His mother, Kim Barnes, says he had been vaping for less than a year.

The owner of a northern Michigan vape shop is suing to stop Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's ban on flavored electronic cigarettes, contending the emergency rules are illegal and will force him to close his store.

Mark Slis, who operates 906 Vapor in Houghton, filed the lawsuit in Houghton County Circuit Court on Wednesday. It is believed to be the first of what could be several legal challenges against Whitmer's ban .

Stores are supposed to start complying with the ban on Oct. 2.

Slis says the emergency rules are invalid, arbitrary and capricious in part because tobacco products -- the most prevalent source of nicotine -- are unaffected by the ban.

Whitmer has said the e-cigarette industry is using candy flavors and deceptive advertising to target children.

