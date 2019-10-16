After a Michigan judge blocked the ban on flavored e-cigarettes, a local store owner said he’s not going to sell nicotine flavored products anytime soon.
“We feel it’s a good step in the right direction,” said Richard Laframboise, operations manager at Smokin’ Vapor.
Laframboise said he’s glad a state judge has granted a preliminary injunction on Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s flavored e-cigarette ban.
He said his business is in limbo after spending thousands of dollars to restructure after the ban took effect earlier this month.
Even though the ban has been blocked, Laframboise said he isn’t planning to sell nicotine flavored vaping products anytime soon.
“At the end of the injunction, it does state that this process is not final. So we don’t know. We have calls into the governor’s office. We have calls into health and human services. None of them will return our calls or answer our questions if we do get through to somebody,” Laframboise said.
Even if the ban is permanently lifted, Laframboise told TV5 the damage has already been done.
“We had to close our Saginaw store, putting one person out of a job. And that store would absolutely still be in business to this day if the ban never happened in the first place,” Laframboise said.
That store will remain closed Laframboise said.
Whitmer said the judge’s decision is wrong. She plans to seek an immediate stay and go directly to the Michigan Supreme Court for a quick and final ruling.
In the meantime, Laframboise said he will operate his business as if the ban is still in place.
“If it says it’s not final and the wrong person walks in at the wrong time, is your business closed? Then we’re really out of a job,” Laframboise said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.