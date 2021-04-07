One COVID variant after another is popping up across the country.
“There are 4 variants,” said Dr. Nicholas Haddad, infectious disease specialist with Central Michigan University Health.
A variant is the result of a mutation that allows the virus to adapt to and evade the body's defenses.
In the U.S. they include mutations from the U.K., South Africa, Brazil and California.
Haddad says the U.K. variant is the most common at the moment.
“It’s estimated that is around 40 percent of all corona cases right now in the state of Michigan,” he said.
Pointing to a drastic uptick in cases.
“The cases on Saturday or Sunday were up to the 10 thousands,” Haddad said.
Compared to around 400 cases reported earlier this month. He also says the patients being hospitalized are in a younger age group
“Between 30 and 40, xix times more likely that they get hospitalized currently,” he said. “Between the ages of 40 and 50 years old it’s almost 8 times as likely to get hospitalized compared to previous surge.”
That's because older individuals were among the first vaccinated.
Haddad says the rate of vaccinations is reassuring as the state inches toward its goal of 70-percent.
“Percent of Michiganders have been fully vaccinated is around 35 percent of us have received one dose,” Haddad said.
He echoes the calls of experts around the world who say the more people get vaccinated, the less they'll have to worry about variants.
“This is why we need to get vaccinated because vaccines curtail on the transmission of the virus and when we do that we lessen the chance of variants,” he said.
