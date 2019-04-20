Downtown Bay is welcoming another business during the redevelopment.
Baysics celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, April 20.
The new storefront offers basic necessities for those living or working in the area.
The store manager said the name is based on the city it’s in.
“Bay for Bay City and the squiggle underneath kind of was the water for the bay so it just seemed like the right fit for the name,” said Margie Brown, store manager.
Close to 90% of the items are a dollar.
With new and existing housing and business developments, Brown hopes residents choose the store for basic items.
“Bay City is expanding all the time with the uptown growth,” Brown said. “We wanted to provide a store that gives everybody an opportunity to get things on the quick when their downtown.”
The store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.