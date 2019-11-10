An annual celebration ahead of Veterans Day. In Vassar, veterans were honored and invited to a free turkey dinner.
“We are celebrating our Veterans Day today, we are honoring our veterans,” said Mike Dalrymple from the Vassar Eagles 2308. “it’s a small tribute, we like to feed them, we have a program as tribute.”
The community of Vassar collected at Eagles 2308 and honored one local marine corps veteran for his contributions, Dennis Sackman.
“I appreciate the Eagles Club here tremendously,” Sackman said, “I’ve been a member here for 40 years and so proud to help out all I can.”
Sackman also cleaned up for a good cause.
“We made a thousand dollars two weeks ago for me to shave my beard off, just for veterans, and proud to do it,” he said.
Veterans and their families were also treated to a turkey dinner feast.
But before they could dig-in, proud veterans also took time to listen to one guest speaker with more than 30 years in the military, Peter Injasoulian.
“It’s amazing because I’ve spoken everywhere from the state capital to small towns,” he said. “It’s interesting to me the largest turnouts and the people that get most involved are those in smaller towns and communities.”
He shared stories of triumph and heartbreak this veteran's day.
“I think it’s important for all of us to realize that just being in the military is only part of the story,” Injasoulian said. “I think that certainly the other things that affect us as time goes on can certainly be bothersome or great or life-changing in a lot of ways.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.