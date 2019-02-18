A 32-year-old Vassar man is fighting for his life after crashing his snowmobile on Monday.
It happened shortly before 3 p.m. in a farm field off Simpson Road between Atkins Road and Lorenzo Road in Tuscola Township.
The man was thrown from his snowmobile after hitting a ditch embankment located in the farm field, Michigan State Police said.
The man was not wearing a helmet and sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.
He was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.
