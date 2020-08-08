A Vassar man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle in Tuscola County.
Deputies said they responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on M24 near Clifford Rd. on Friday, Aug. 7 at about 10:21 p.m.
According to deputies, the 26-year-old man failed to negotiate the curve and lost control of the bike. They said that caused him to crash into a ditch.
A passerby stopped and rendered first aid until help arrived.
Deputies said the man was flown to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Deputies believe excessive speed may have been a factor in the crash.
