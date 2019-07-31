"No matter how bad this all got, I still kept my hopes up," said Matthew Moody, Mid-Michigan resident.
And that's how the Vassar resident intends to remain despite a litany of medical maladies that have left him bedridden and in need of a ramp for his house.
The 29-year-old was living a normal life until 2014 when he had a wisdom tooth pulled.
He told TV5 doctors believe the stress of that procedure unleashed his lupus, the vasculitis and hypothyroidism, which until that point were dormant.
To pay for the ramp, his family and friends hosted a fundraiser on Wednesday at CandyLand in Vassar.
