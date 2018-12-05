A Vassar man is dead after investigators said he crossed the center line, and hit another vehicle head-on.
Tuscola County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Frankemuth Road, near Jay Road, in Tuscola Township at around 4:04 p.m. on Dec. 4.
Deputies said a 52-year-old Vassar man was westbound on Frankenmuth Road when he crossed the center line, hitting another vehicle that was going eastbound.
That vehicle was driven by a 55-year-old Vassar man and had two children, ages 6 and 3, inside.
The 52-year-old driver who crossed the center line was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.
He did not have a seatbelt on, and his name has not been released.
The other driver, and the children, were wearing their seatbelts and had minor injuries, according to deputies.
At this time, neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.
