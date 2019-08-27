A Mid-Michigan man who was in desperate need of a ramp is having his wish come true.
TV5 introduced you to Matthew Moody back in July when his family and friends held a fundraiser and efforts to raise money to build a ramp he desperately needs.
After community efforts and a donation from Millington’s Pizza, Moody is getting his ramp.
“It means the world,” Moody said. “I can’t even put it into words what it means.”
Moody is bedridden. After getting a wisdom tooth pulled in 2014, doctors said the stress of the procedure unleashed his lupus, vasculitis, and hypothyroidism. He went from weighing 250 pounds to less than 120.
Moody managed to stay positive but has been in desperate need of a ramp because of his frequent trips to the hospital. Currently, the only way he gets in and out of the house is to be carried up and down the steps. He said it’s becoming a struggle.
“The stairs are too narrow, so it’s really hard to get me in and out of the house. So with the ramp, it’ll make it so much easier on me, the EMT’s,” Moody said.
When Moody’s condition improves, he will be able to use it himself.
“Especially if I can get into my wheelchair. I’ll be able to go in and out of the house then,” Moody said.
Moody said the ramp costs more than $5,000, and it’s all paid for thanks to kind donors and fundraisers held in his hometown of Vassar. The materials to build the ramp were delivered on Aug. 27. The next step is building it, and lots of volunteers have already signed up to help.
“Thank you to everybody that helped,” Moody said.
The volunteers will begin to build the ramp on Aug. 28. They expect the ramp to be finished a couple of days later.
