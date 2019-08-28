A Mid-Michigan man who was in desperate need of a ramp is having his wish come true.
"Just appreciation for everybody," said Matthew Moody.
Moody is almost at a loss for words.
On Wednesday, he and his family finally received something they have needed for years - a wheelchair ramp.
Moody said it has been difficult the past few years as he is now completely bedridden following an illness. He said adding mobility back into his routine is going to be life changing.
"The only time I get to leave the house is to go into the hospital and most of the time I'm not even conscious so I don't even see anything," Moody said.
TV5 first brought you Moody's story earlier this month when CandyLand Store and Millington Pizza, along with the Vassar community, stepped up to buy the ramp materials needed.
On Wednesday, volunteers assembled the ramp.
Moody said he can't say thank you enough.
"Now I'll be able to get to a wheelchair, go out, just going outside. Or I can go shopping with my family, go out to eat, visit other family members," Moody said.
Through it all, Moody said he is able to remain positive with the support of his family.
"My family, without them I don't know where I'd be right now," Moody said.
