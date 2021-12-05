After continuous monitoring and deliberation with the superintendents of the county, law enforcement and the county prosecutor, Vassar Public Schools students will return to the classroom on Monday.
The Tuscola County Prosecutor’s Office announced that there are no known, identifiable credible threats to any of the schools within the county at this time.
There will be an increased police presence in and around the schools, but it is only being done as a precautionary measure.
In the event students know anything about potentially harmful events, the prosecutor’s office is encouraging residents to pass information onto law enforcement directly or anonymously through OK2SAY at 855-565-2729.
“The safety of your children remains our highest priority and focus. Please rest assured all steps are being taken to investigate any incident involving any school within the county in a coordinated manner with local law enforcement,” the prosecutor’s office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.