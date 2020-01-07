The Vassar Area Food Pantry is limiting operations as organization leaders say they’ve run out of money.
The panty said it’s doing everything it can to stay open and serve families in need.
“This year it just happened that we’re out of money for the first time in a long time,” said Coordinator Peggy Barnes.
The pantry is in a tough spot for the new year due to lacking funds.
“We didn’t get the funding we normally have. As an example, we went into January with almost $20,000 and this is January and we’re zero,” Barnes said.
The pantry has been around for over thirty years helping thousands of families in need with food items and vouchers to local grocery stores.
“If a family is one to four people, we give out a $50 voucher, if the family is larger than that we give them a $60 voucher and a box of food also,” Barnes said.
Barnes said they need a helping hand to continue their efforts.
“I just want to make sure that we continue, you know 35 years and counting. I’d like us to go another 35 years,” Barnes said.
Although it may seem like they have a lot of food to give at their location, it’s not enough to help the many families in need.
“Because we get an average of 10 to 15 families for every day that we’re open,” Barnes said.
Those families have long depended on the Vassar Area Food Pantry and they’re hoping they can continue with the help of the community.
“Help us not to help others. Paying it forward, paying it forward is the secret life,” Barnes said.
If you would like to donate, you can send donations to the food pantry located at 5570 S. Vassar Rd., Vassar, MI, 48768.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.