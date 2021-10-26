Vassar Public Schools is closing all buildings after an increase in COVID-19 cases.
The district said it had an increase in positive antigen BinaxNOW rapid tests at Central Elementary and the 6-12 building Tuesday morning.
“We are closing the entire school district at 12:10 today in order to complete a deep clean of all district buildings. We understand this is an inconvenience and we appreciate your understanding and support as we navigate the COVID-19 situation,” the district said.
Due to the closing, there will be no latchkey, indoor practices, PM tech center, or board of education meeting on Tuesday.
